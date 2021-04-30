POLKACITY (POLC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into POLKACITY (POLC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

POLKACITY (POLC) Information Polkacity is a new fully autonomus contract based NFT platform that allows you to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Official Website: https://polkacity.io Whitepaper: https://github.com/POLKACITY/Whitepaper/blob/main/Whitepaper%20Polka%20City%20V1.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xaA8330FB2B4D5D07ABFE7A72262752a8505C6B37 Buy POLC Now!

POLKACITY (POLC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for POLKACITY (POLC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 748.32K $ 748.32K $ 748.32K Total Supply: $ 432.53M $ 432.53M $ 432.53M Circulating Supply: $ 190.03M $ 190.03M $ 190.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.70M $ 1.70M $ 1.70M All-Time High: $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 2.97 All-Time Low: $ 0.000640293666682071 $ 0.000640293666682071 $ 0.000640293666682071 Current Price: $ 0.003938 $ 0.003938 $ 0.003938 Learn more about POLKACITY (POLC) price

POLKACITY (POLC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of POLKACITY (POLC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POLC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POLC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POLC's tokenomics, explore POLC token's live price!

POLKACITY (POLC) Price History Analyzing the price history of POLC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore POLC Price History now!

POLC Price Prediction Want to know where POLC might be heading? Our POLC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POLC token's Price Prediction now!

