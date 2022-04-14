Ponder (PNDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ponder (PNDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ponder (PNDR) Information Ponder is the AI powered comparison engine for all Web3 trends such as EigenLayer restaking, Runes/BRC-20/Ordinals, RWA/NFTs, DePIN protocols and much more. Ponder leverages advanced LLMs such as Llama3 and Mistral to identify leading trends. Official Website: https://ponder.one/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/c24hgpffu5pkp8m3 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x73624d2dEF952C77a1f3B5AD995eef53E49639EC Buy PNDR Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 238.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.39
All-Time Low: $ 0.00235097022885809
Current Price: $ 0.00238

Ponder (PNDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ponder (PNDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PNDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PNDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PNDR's tokenomics, explore PNDR token's live price!

