Plume Network (PLUME) Technical Analysis Today The Plume Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PLUME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Plume Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Plume Network (PLUME) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.013265 -- +8.21% +10.01% +1.51%

Plume Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Plume Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01326 0.01325 R2 0.01325 0.01325 R1 0.01325 0.01325 PP 0.01324 0.01324 S1 0.01324 0.01324 S2 0.01323 0.01324 S3 0.01323 0.01323

Plume Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $1.75 M $1.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.23 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.21 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Plume Network Capital Flow Net Inflow PLUMEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.09 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.12 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.13 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Plume Network (PLUME) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Plume Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PLUME / USDT $0.013265 $0.013265 $0.013265 -1.35% 12.03M (USDT) Trade PLUME / USDC $0.013238 $0.013238 $0.013238 -1.44% 3.90M (USDT) Trade