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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Plume Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Plume Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Plume Network (PLUME) Technical Analysis Today

Plume Network (PLUME) Technical Analysis Today

The Plume Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PLUME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Plume Network's analysis below.

Plume Network (PLUME) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.013265--+8.21%+10.01%+1.51%
Know more about Plume Network Price

Plume Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Plume Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01326
0.01325
R2
0.01325
0.01325
R1
0.01325
0.01325
PP
0.01324
0.01324
S1
0.01324
0.01324
S2
0.01323
0.01324
S3
0.01323
0.01323

Plume Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$1.75 M
$1.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Plume Network Capital Flow

Net InflowPLUMEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.09 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.12 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.08 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.13 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Plume Network

Trade Plume Network (PLUME) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Plume Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PLUME/USDT
$0.013265
$0.013265$0.013265
-1.35%
12.03M (USDT)
PLUME/USDC
$0.013238
$0.013238$0.013238
-1.44%
3.90M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PLUME-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PLUME
PLUME
USD
USD

1 PLUME = 0.013265 USD