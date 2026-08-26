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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Peaq network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Peaq network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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peaq network (PEAQ) Technical Analysis Today

peaq network (PEAQ) Technical Analysis Today

The peaq network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEAQ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about peaq network's analysis below.

peaq network (PEAQ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02142--+19.13%+11.50%-32.16%
Know more about peaq network Price

Peaq network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Peaq network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 5
Buy 15
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02123
0.02122
R2
0.02122
0.02122
R1
0.02122
0.02122
PP
0.02121
0.02121
S1
0.02121
0.02121
S2
0.0212
0.02121
S3
0.0212
0.0212

Peaq network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.38M
$2.01 M
$2.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Peaq network Capital Flow

Net InflowPEAQUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.06 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade peaq network (PEAQ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live peaq network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PEAQ/USDT
$0.02142
$0.02142$0.02142
-2.45%
13.48M (USDT)
PEAQ/USDC
$0.02136
$0.02136$0.02136
-2.33%
2.60M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PEAQ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PEAQ
PEAQ
USD
USD

1 PEAQ = 0.02142 USD