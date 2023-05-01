PAYU (PAYU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PAYU (PAYU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PAYU (PAYU) Information The most catchy memecoin out there that anyone can win. Official Website: https://memecoins.finance/ Whitepaper: https://memecoins.finance/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/matt-coin-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9aeb2e6dd8d55e14292acfcfc4077e33106e4144 Buy PAYU Now!

PAYU (PAYU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PAYU (PAYU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 543.21T $ 543.21T $ 543.21T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 461.73K $ 461.73K $ 461.73K All-Time High: $ 0.00000001548 $ 0.00000001548 $ 0.00000001548 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000002365849 $ 0.000000000002365849 $ 0.000000000002365849 Current Price: $ 0.00000000085 $ 0.00000000085 $ 0.00000000085 Learn more about PAYU (PAYU) price

PAYU (PAYU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PAYU (PAYU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAYU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAYU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAYU's tokenomics, explore PAYU token's live price!

How to Buy PAYU Interested in adding PAYU (PAYU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PAYU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PAYU on MEXC now!

PAYU (PAYU) Price History Analyzing the price history of PAYU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PAYU Price History now!

PAYU Price Prediction Want to know where PAYU might be heading? Our PAYU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PAYU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!