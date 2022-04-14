PAWZONE (PAWZONE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PAWZONE (PAWZONE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PAWZONE (PAWZONE) Information PawZone is a blockchain technology company focused on developing decentralized applications for Shibarium, the upcoming Shiba Inu Layer 2 network. Their community, the Pawfighters, is dedicated to the betterment of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. PawZone is currently building an NFT marketplace for Shibarium which is expected to outperform many of the larger NFT marketplaces currently available followed by Shiba Inu GG, the upcoming gaming guild. The PAW token will serve as the governance token for the project, allowing members to determine the future of the project through their participation in a DAO.PAW can be spent to level up in Shiba Inu GG to earn more for your contributions with the assets you borrow. Official Website: https://www.pawzone.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1aa51bc7eb181ce48ce626bf62f8956fa9555136 Buy PAWZONE Now!

PAWZONE (PAWZONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PAWZONE (PAWZONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00B $ 500.00B $ 500.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 215.50K $ 215.50K $ 215.50K All-Time High: $ 0.000045 $ 0.000045 $ 0.000045 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000010511378402 $ 0.000000010511378402 $ 0.000000010511378402 Current Price: $ 0.000000431 $ 0.000000431 $ 0.000000431 Learn more about PAWZONE (PAWZONE) price

PAWZONE (PAWZONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PAWZONE (PAWZONE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAWZONE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAWZONE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAWZONE's tokenomics, explore PAWZONE token's live price!

How to Buy PAWZONE Interested in adding PAWZONE (PAWZONE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PAWZONE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PAWZONE on MEXC now!

PAWZONE (PAWZONE) Price History Analyzing the price history of PAWZONE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PAWZONE Price History now!

PAWZONE Price Prediction Want to know where PAWZONE might be heading? Our PAWZONE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PAWZONE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!