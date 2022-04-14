OVER (OVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OVER (OVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OVER (OVER) Information OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards. Official Website: https://over.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.over.network/ Block Explorer: https://scan.over.network/ Buy OVER Now!

OVER (OVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OVER (OVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 All-Time Low: $ 0.019338083903484852 $ 0.019338083903484852 $ 0.019338083903484852 Current Price: $ 0.01991 $ 0.01991 $ 0.01991 Learn more about OVER (OVER) price

OVER (OVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OVER (OVER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OVER's tokenomics, explore OVER token's live price!

How to Buy OVER Interested in adding OVER (OVER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OVER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OVER on MEXC now!

OVER (OVER) Price History Analyzing the price history of OVER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OVER Price History now!

OVER Price Prediction Want to know where OVER might be heading? Our OVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OVER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!