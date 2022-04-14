Orbital Assets (ORBA) Tokenomics
Orbital Assets (ORBA) Information
$ORBA is the native token powering the Orbital Assets (ORBA) ecosystem — a platform revolutionizing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Holders of $ORBA can participate in governance, access premium tokenization services, and benefit from the growth of the decentralized asset management economy. As real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and intellectual property are digitized on ORBA, $ORBA plays a central role in facilitating transactions, rewarding participants, and securing the network.
Orbital Assets (ORBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orbital Assets (ORBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Orbital Assets (ORBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Orbital Assets (ORBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORBA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ORBA's tokenomics, explore ORBA token's live price!
How to Buy ORBA
Interested in adding Orbital Assets (ORBA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ORBA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Orbital Assets (ORBA) Price History
Analyzing the price history of ORBA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
ORBA Price Prediction
Want to know where ORBA might be heading? Our ORBA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Orbital Assets (ORBA)
Amount
1 ORBA = 0.0000002 USD