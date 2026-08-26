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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Opinion, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Opinion, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Opinion (OPN) Technical Analysis Today

Opinion (OPN) Technical Analysis Today

The Opinion Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Opinion's analysis below.

Opinion (OPN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05158---9.96%-14.85%-68.22%
Know more about Opinion Price

Opinion Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Opinion across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 3
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05163
0.05162
R2
0.05162
0.05161
R1
0.05161
0.0516
PP
0.0516
0.0516
S1
0.05159
0.05159
S2
0.05157
0.05158
S3
0.05156
0.05157

Opinion Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.50M
$0.90 M
$2.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.17 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Opinion Capital Flow

Net InflowOPNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.05
2026-08-24-$0.13 M0.06
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.06
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Opinion

Trade Opinion (OPN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Opinion price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPN/USDT
$0.05158
$0.05158$0.05158
-1.85%
1.24M (USDT)
OPN/USDC
$0.05158
$0.05158$0.05158
-1.55%
1.07M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OPN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OPN
OPN
USD
USD

1 OPN = 0.05158 USD