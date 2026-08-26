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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenGradient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OpenGradient, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today

OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today

The OpenGradient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OpenGradient's analysis below.

OpenGradient (OPG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09201---8.22%-12.79%-50.99%
Know more about OpenGradient Price

OpenGradient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OpenGradient across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 6
Buy 9
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 3Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0923
0.0922
R2
0.0922
0.0922
R1
0.0922
0.0922
PP
0.0921
0.0921
S1
0.0921
0.0921
S2
0.092
0.0921
S3
0.092
0.092

OpenGradient Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$1.85 M
$2.01 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.31 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OpenGradient Capital Flow

Net InflowOPGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.10
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.10
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OpenGradient

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenGradient price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPG/USDT
$0.09201
$0.09201$0.09201
-1.98%
926.19K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OPG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OPG
OPG
USD
USD

1 OPG = 0.09201 USD