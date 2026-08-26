OpenGradient (OPG) Technical Analysis Today The OpenGradient Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OPG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OpenGradient's analysis below. Sign Up

OpenGradient (OPG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09201 -- -8.22% -12.79% -50.99%

OpenGradient Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OpenGradient across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 6 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0923 0.0922 R2 0.0922 0.0922 R1 0.0922 0.0922 PP 0.0921 0.0921 S1 0.0921 0.0921 S2 0.092 0.0921 S3 0.092 0.092

OpenGradient Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.17M $1.85 M $2.01 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.31 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OpenGradient Capital Flow Net Inflow OPGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.09 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.09 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.10 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.10 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OpenGradient price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OPG / USDT $0.09201 $0.09201 $0.09201 -1.98% 926.19K (USDT) Trade