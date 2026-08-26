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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Open Loot, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Open Loot, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Open Loot (OL) Technical Analysis Today

Open Loot (OL) Technical Analysis Today

The Open Loot Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Open Loot's analysis below.

Open Loot (OL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004909--+4.69%-5.85%-33.67%
Know more about Open Loot Price

Open Loot Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Open Loot across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 3
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004921
0.004918
R2
0.004918
0.004915
R1
0.004913
0.004913
PP
0.00491
0.00491
S1
0.004905
0.004907
S2
0.004902
0.004905
S3
0.004897
0.004902

Open Loot Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.79M
$5.75 M
$6.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.67 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Open Loot Capital Flow

Net InflowOLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Open Loot

Trade Open Loot (OL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Open Loot price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OL/USDT
$0.004909
$0.004909$0.004909
-3.19%
13.14M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OL
OL
USD
USD

1 OL = 0.004909 USD