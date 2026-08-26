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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OneFootball Credits, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OneFootball Credits, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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OneFootball Credits (OFC) Technical Analysis Today

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Technical Analysis Today

The OneFootball Credits Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OFC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OneFootball Credits's analysis below.

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.008711---5.84%-9.92%-83.06%
Know more about OneFootball Credits Price

OneFootball Credits Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OneFootball Credits across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.008687
0.008686
R2
0.008686
0.008685
R1
0.008685
0.008685
PP
0.008684
0.008684
S1
0.008683
0.008683
S2
0.008682
0.008683
S3
0.008681
0.008682

OneFootball Credits Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.30M
$1.48 M
$1.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OneFootball Credits Capital Flow

Net InflowOFCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OneFootball Credits

Trade OneFootball Credits (OFC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OneFootball Credits price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OFC/USDT
$0.008711
$0.008711$0.008711
-2.06%
8.71M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OFC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OFC
OFC
USD
USD

1 OFC = 0.008711 USD