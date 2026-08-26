OneFootball Credits (OFC) Technical Analysis Today The OneFootball Credits Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OFC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OneFootball Credits's analysis below. Sign Up

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008711 -- -5.84% -9.92% -83.06%

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OneFootball Credits across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.008687 0.008686 R2 0.008686 0.008685 R1 0.008685 0.008685 PP 0.008684 0.008684 S1 0.008683 0.008683 S2 0.008682 0.008683 S3 0.008681 0.008682

OneFootball Credits Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.30M $1.48 M $1.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OneFootball Credits Capital Flow Net Inflow OFCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OneFootball Credits (OFC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OneFootball Credits price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OFC / USDT $0.008711 $0.008711 $0.008711 -2.06% 8.71M (USDT) Trade