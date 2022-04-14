Orchai (OCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Orchai (OCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Orchai (OCH) Information Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms. Official Website: https://orchai.io Whitepaper: https://docs.orchai.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x19373ecbb4b8cc2253d70f2a246fa299303227ba Buy OCH Now!

Orchai (OCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Orchai (OCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 3.2 $ 3.2 $ 3.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.03980542053345104 $ 0.03980542053345104 $ 0.03980542053345104 Current Price: $ 0.0549 $ 0.0549 $ 0.0549 Learn more about Orchai (OCH) price

Orchai (OCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Orchai (OCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OCH's tokenomics, explore OCH token's live price!

How to Buy OCH Interested in adding Orchai (OCH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OCH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OCH on MEXC now!

Orchai (OCH) Price History Analyzing the price history of OCH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OCH Price History now!

OCH Price Prediction Want to know where OCH might be heading? Our OCH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OCH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!