Nativ (NTV) Live Price Chart

$0.00003051
+1.12%(1D)

NTV Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Nativ (NTV) today is 0.00003053 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. NTV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nativ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.36K USD
- Nativ price change within the day is +1.12%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the NTV to USD price on MEXC.

NTV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nativ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000003379+1.12%
30 Days$ +0.00000053+1.76%
60 Days$ +0.00000053+1.76%
90 Days$ +0.00000053+1.76%
Nativ Price Change Today

Today, NTV recorded a change of $ +0.0000003379 (+1.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nativ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000053 (+1.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nativ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NTV saw a change of $ +0.00000053 (+1.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nativ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00000053 (+1.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NTV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nativ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00002952
$ 0.00003159
$ 0.0003
+0.92%

+1.12%

-43.71%

NTV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
$ 70.36K
--
What is Nativ (NTV)

We’ve reimagined Earth as a living, AI-powered digital economy. At Nativ, you don’t just play — you own, build, govern, and thrive.

Nativ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nativ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NTV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nativ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nativ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nativ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nativ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NTV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nativ price prediction page.

Nativ Price History

Tracing NTV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NTV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nativ price history page.

Nativ (NTV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nativ (NTV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NTV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nativ (NTV)

Looking for how to buy Nativ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nativ on MEXC.

NTV to Local Currencies

1 NTV to VND
0.80339695
1 NTV to AUD
A$0.0000470162
1 NTV to GBP
0.0000225922
1 NTV to EUR
0.0000262558
1 NTV to USD
$0.00003053
1 NTV to MYR
RM0.0001294472
1 NTV to TRY
0.0012065456
1 NTV to JPY
¥0.0044283765
1 NTV to RUB
0.002396605
1 NTV to INR
0.0026350443
1 NTV to IDR
Rp0.5004917232
1 NTV to KRW
0.0418792222
1 NTV to PHP
0.0017356305
1 NTV to EGP
￡E.0.0015304689
1 NTV to BRL
R$0.0001676097
1 NTV to CAD
C$0.0000415208
1 NTV to BDT
0.0037319872
1 NTV to NGN
0.047113896
1 NTV to UAH
0.0012679109
1 NTV to VES
Bs0.00311406
1 NTV to PKR
Rs0.0086485384
1 NTV to KZT
0.0158349951
1 NTV to THB
฿0.0009949727
1 NTV to TWD
NT$0.0009018562
1 NTV to AED
د.إ0.0001120451
1 NTV to CHF
Fr0.0000247293
1 NTV to HKD
HK$0.0002393552
1 NTV to MAD
.د.م0.0002781283
1 NTV to MXN
$0.0005797647

Nativ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nativ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nativ Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nativ

Disclaimer

