Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SuiNS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SuiNS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About NS

NS Price Info

What is NS

NS Official Website

NS Tokenomics

NS Price Forecast

NS History

NS Buying Guide

NS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NS Spot

NS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SuiNS (NS) Technical Analysis Today

SuiNS (NS) Technical Analysis Today

The SuiNS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SuiNS's analysis below.

SuiNS (NS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01246--+15.58%+4.70%-22.32%
Know more about SuiNS Price

SuiNS Capital Flow

Net InflowNSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SuiNS

Trade SuiNS (NS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SuiNS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NS/USDT
$0.01246
$0.01246$0.01246
-4.37%
5.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NS
NS
USD
USD

1 NS = 0.01246 USD