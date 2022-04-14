Nereus (NRS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nereus (NRS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nereus (NRS) Information Nereus Finance is a derivatives trading platform on Polygon, combining the transparency and security of DeFi with the performance and user experience of CEX, offering up to 150x leverage to maximize capital efficiency when trading various instruments (crypto, forex, commodities, prediction markets). Official Website: https://www.nereus.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K0xKADJAqf6flbM2q1tinhv-vN-Wxxbx62VGKJRNSM0/edit?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x94615302bcb36309371ea7454f3e99a4002105de Buy NRS Now!

Nereus (NRS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nereus (NRS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 7.64908 $ 7.64908 $ 7.64908 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.11739 $ 0.11739 $ 0.11739 Learn more about Nereus (NRS) price

Nereus (NRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nereus (NRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NRS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NRS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NRS's tokenomics, explore NRS token's live price!

