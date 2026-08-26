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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nomina, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nomina, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Nomina (NOM) Technical Analysis Today

Nomina (NOM) Technical Analysis Today

The Nomina Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nomina's analysis below.

Nomina (NOM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.001587---4.23%-0.51%-21.90%
Know more about Nomina Price

Nomina Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nomina across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 0
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0016
0.001598
R2
0.001598
0.001597
R1
0.001596
0.001596
PP
0.001594
0.001594
S1
0.001592
0.001593
S2
0.00159
0.001592
S3
0.001588
0.00159

Nomina Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.16M
$3.67 M
$3.83 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Nomina Capital Flow

Net InflowNOMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Nomina

Trade Nomina (NOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nomina price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NOM/USDT
$0.001587
$0.001587$0.001587
+3.86%
48.90M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NOM
NOM
USD
USD

1 NOM = 0.001587 USD