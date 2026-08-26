Nil Token (NIL) Technical Analysis Today The Nil Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nil Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Nil Token (NIL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04071 -- -8.81% +5.43% -42.31%

Nil Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nil Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04075 0.04072 R2 0.04072 0.04068 R1 0.04065 0.04066 PP 0.04062 0.04062 S1 0.04055 0.04058 S2 0.04052 0.04056 S3 0.04045 0.04052

Nil Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.19M $5.47 M $5.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.55 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.56 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $2.82 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.86 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nil Token Capital Flow Net Inflow NILUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.04 2026-08-24 -$0.07 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.17 M 0.05 2026-08-22 $0.05 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nil Token (NIL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nil Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NIL / USDT $0.04071 $0.04071 $0.04071 -2.70% 2.38M (USDT) Trade NIL / USDC $0.04071 $0.04071 $0.04071 -2.65% 1.47M (USDT) Trade