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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nil Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nil Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Nil Token (NIL) Technical Analysis Today

Nil Token (NIL) Technical Analysis Today

The Nil Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nil Token's analysis below.

Nil Token (NIL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04071---8.81%+5.43%-42.31%
Know more about Nil Token Price

Nil Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nil Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04075
0.04072
R2
0.04072
0.04068
R1
0.04065
0.04066
PP
0.04062
0.04062
S1
0.04055
0.04058
S2
0.04052
0.04056
S3
0.04045
0.04052

Nil Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$5.47 M
$5.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.55 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.56 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.82 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.86 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Nil Token Capital Flow

Net InflowNILUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-24-$0.07 M0.04
2026-08-23-$0.17 M0.05
2026-08-22$0.05 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Nil Token

Trade Nil Token (NIL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nil Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NIL/USDT
$0.04071
$0.04071$0.04071
-2.70%
2.38M (USDT)
NIL/USDC
$0.04071
$0.04071$0.04071
-2.65%
1.47M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NIL
NIL
USD
USD

1 NIL = 0.04071 USD