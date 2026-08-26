Nexus (NEX) Technical Analysis Today The Nexus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nexus's analysis below. Sign Up

Nexus (NEX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000001471 -- +1.44% -6.61% -58.32%

Nexus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nexus across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 10 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 7 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.000001474 0.000001473 R2 0.000001473 0.000001472 R1 0.000001472 0.000001472 PP 0.000001471 0.000001471 S1 0.00000147 0.00000147 S2 0.000001469 0.00000147 S3 0.000001468 0.000001469

Nexus Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.27M $1.15 M $1.41 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nexus Capital Flow Net Inflow NEXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nexus (NEX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nexus price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NEX / USDC $0.000001475 $0.000001475 $0.000001475 -0.33% 37.89B (USDT) Trade NEX / USDT $0.000001471 $0.000001471 $0.000001471 -0.20% 37.48B (USDT) Trade