Nesa (NES) Technical Analysis Today The Nesa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nesa's analysis below. Sign Up

Nesa (NES) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.13388 -- -35.00% -45.07% +78.50%

Nesa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nesa across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1359 0.1356 R2 0.1356 0.1353 R1 0.1351 0.1351 PP 0.1348 0.1348 S1 0.1343 0.1345 S2 0.134 0.1343 S3 0.1335 0.134

Nesa Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.80M $7.76 M $8.57 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $1.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nesa Capital Flow Net Inflow NESUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.03 M 0.14 2026-08-25 -$0.22 M 0.14 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.14 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.19 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.20 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nesa (NES) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nesa price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NES / USDT $0.13388 $0.13388 $0.13388 -3.47% 732.80K (USDT) Trade