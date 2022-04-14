Musk It (MUSKIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Musk It (MUSKIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Musk It (MUSKIT) Information

Musk It is more than just a meme coin—it's a movement. A mindset that embodies taking bold action, breaking barriers, and achieving greatness. Inspired by the revolutionary spirit of innovation and efficiency, Musk It represents the drive to do things better, challenge the status quo, and redefine success. It’s not just about what you do—it’s about how you think and act. Musk It: the coin for those who don’t let anything stand in their way.

Official Website:
https://www.muskit.io/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/9So52ugZh2BLBT3f7p61947q91uQh2DyvbfyMDeRpump

Musk It (MUSKIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Musk It (MUSKIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 575.30K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 575.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0.34347
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000457484409921712
Current Price:
$ 0.0005753
Musk It (MUSKIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Musk It (MUSKIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MUSKIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MUSKIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

