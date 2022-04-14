Meta Plus Token (MTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meta Plus Token (MTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meta Plus Token (MTS) Information Meta Plus Token (MTS) is based on the connection between cryptocurrencies, real estate investments, and various real-world applications, aiming to become a global payment method. Its assets are specifically backed by real estate holdings owned by the company. Official Website: https://metaplustoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJti8ZXUYQKtQkj357ImdIO8Tm1cTZTb/view Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x58d70ef99a1d22e1a8f8f0e8f27c1babcf8464f3 Buy MTS Now!

Meta Plus Token (MTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta Plus Token (MTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 577.00K $ 577.00K $ 577.00K All-Time High: $ 0.05321 $ 0.05321 $ 0.05321 All-Time Low: $ 0.001300992190346671 $ 0.001300992190346671 $ 0.001300992190346671 Current Price: $ 0.002308 $ 0.002308 $ 0.002308 Learn more about Meta Plus Token (MTS) price

Meta Plus Token (MTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Plus Token (MTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MTS's tokenomics, explore MTS token's live price!

