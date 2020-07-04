Meter MetaStable (MTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meter MetaStable (MTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meter MetaStable (MTR) Information Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains Official Website: https://www.meter.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/6gebiph Block Explorer: https://scan.meter.io/ Buy MTR Now!

Meter MetaStable (MTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meter MetaStable (MTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 50.4999 $ 50.4999 $ 50.4999 All-Time Low: $ 0.18924399020046603 $ 0.18924399020046603 $ 0.18924399020046603 Current Price: $ 0.4866 $ 0.4866 $ 0.4866 Learn more about Meter MetaStable (MTR) price

Meter MetaStable (MTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meter MetaStable (MTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MTR's tokenomics, explore MTR token's live price!

How to Buy MTR Interested in adding Meter MetaStable (MTR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MTR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MTR on MEXC now!

Meter MetaStable (MTR) Price History Analyzing the price history of MTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MTR Price History now!

MTR Price Prediction Want to know where MTR might be heading? Our MTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MTR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!