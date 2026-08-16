Movement (MOVE) Technical Analysis Today The Movement Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Movement's analysis below. Sign Up

Movement (MOVE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00806 -- +37.97% -17.16% -46.95%

Movement Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Movement across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 19 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00805 0.008049 R2 0.008049 0.008048 R1 0.008048 0.008048 PP 0.008047 0.008047 S1 0.008046 0.008046 S2 0.008045 0.008046 S3 0.008044 0.008045

Movement Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $2.18 M $2.39 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.41 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $2.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Movement Capital Flow Net Inflow MOVEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.14 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.09 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.12 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.32 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Movement (MOVE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Movement price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MOVE / USDT $0.008069 $0.008069 $0.008069 -0.96% 10.50M (USDT) Trade MOVE / USDC $0.008064 $0.008064 $0.008064 -0.72% 6.87M (USDT) Trade