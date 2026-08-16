MORPHO (MORPHO) Technical Analysis Today The MORPHO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MORPHO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MORPHO's analysis below. Sign Up

MORPHO (MORPHO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.5168 -- +18.66% +29.16% +18.00%

MORPHO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MORPHO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.5166 2.5163 R2 2.5163 2.516 R1 2.5158 2.5158 PP 2.5155 2.5155 S1 2.515 2.5152 S2 2.5147 2.515 S3 2.5142 2.5147

MORPHO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $1.40 M $1.47 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $3.60 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.57 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.22M 7-Day Active Buys $5.86 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.64 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MORPHO Capital Flow Net Inflow MORPHOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 2.53 2026-08-25 -$0.38 M 2.52 2026-08-24 $1.42 M 2.67 2026-08-23 $1.23 M 2.66 2026-08-22 -$0.63 M 2.20 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MORPHO (MORPHO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MORPHO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MORPHO / USDT $2.5173 $2.5173 $2.5173 -0.05% 61.17K (USDT) Trade MORPHO / USDC $2.517 $2.517 $2.517 0.00% 21.74K (USDT) Trade