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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Momentum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Momentum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Momentum (MMT) Technical Analysis Today

Momentum (MMT) Technical Analysis Today

The Momentum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MMT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Momentum's analysis below.

Momentum (MMT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1628---2.87%-4.41%+32.57%
Know more about Momentum Price

Momentum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Momentum across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 7
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1623
0.1622
R2
0.1622
0.1622
R1
0.1622
0.1622
PP
0.1621
0.1621
S1
0.1621
0.1621
S2
0.162
0.1621
S3
0.162
0.162

Momentum Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$4.96 M
$5.01 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Momentum Capital Flow

Net InflowMMTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.16
2026-08-25-$0.09 M0.16
2026-08-24$0.07 M0.17
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.17
2026-08-22$0.03 M0.19

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Momentum

Trade Momentum (MMT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Momentum price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MMT/USDT
$0.1628
$0.1628$0.1628
-0.42%
427.34K (USDT)
MMT/USDC
$0.1627
$0.1627$0.1627
-0.48%
368.95K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MMT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MMT
MMT
USD
USD

1 MMT = 0.1628 USD