MEZO (MEZO) Technical Analysis Today The MEZO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MEZO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MEZO's analysis below. Sign Up

MEZO (MEZO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007302 -- +3.20% -25.19% -75.60%

MEZO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MEZO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 19 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00757 0.00751 R2 0.00751 0.00747 R1 0.00747 0.00745 PP 0.00741 0.00741 S1 0.00737 0.00737 S2 0.00731 0.00735 S3 0.00727 0.00731

MEZO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.01 M $0.02 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MEZO Capital Flow Net Inflow MEZOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MEZO (MEZO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MEZO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MEZO / USDC $0.00723 $0.00723 $0.00723 +3.28% 7.55M (USDT) Trade MEZO / USDT $0.0073 $0.0073 $0.0073 -1.00% 7.96M (USDT) Trade