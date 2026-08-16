Melania Meme (MELANIA) Technical Analysis Today The Melania Meme Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MELANIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Melania Meme's analysis below. Sign Up

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10561 -- +50.46% +31.19% +18.47%

Melania Meme Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Melania Meme across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.10563 0.10561 R2 0.10561 0.10559 R1 0.10558 0.10558 PP 0.10556 0.10556 S1 0.10553 0.10554 S2 0.10551 0.10553 S3 0.10548 0.10551

Melania Meme Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.97M $4.36 M $3.39 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.39 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.40 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $2.44 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.42 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Melania Meme Capital Flow Net Inflow MELANIAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.11 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 0.11 2026-08-23 $0.04 M 0.11 2026-08-22 -$0.12 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Melania Meme (MELANIA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Melania Meme price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MELANIA / USDT $0.10561 $0.10561 $0.10561 -1.48% 775.81K (USDT) Trade MELANIA / USD1 $0.10591 $0.10591 $0.10591 -0.80% 539.09K (USDT) Trade