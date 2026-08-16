MegaETH (MEGA) Technical Analysis Today The MegaETH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MEGA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MegaETH's analysis below. Sign Up

MegaETH (MEGA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03855 -- +21.15% -9.13% -43.00%

MegaETH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MegaETH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03859 0.03858 R2 0.03858 0.03857 R1 0.03857 0.03857 PP 0.03856 0.03856 S1 0.03855 0.03855 S2 0.03854 0.03855 S3 0.03853 0.03854

MegaETH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.30M $2.63 M $2.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.17 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.93 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MegaETH Capital Flow Net Inflow MEGAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.04 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.23 M 0.04 2026-08-22 -$0.10 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MegaETH (MEGA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MegaETH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MEGA / USDC $0.03862 $0.03862 $0.03862 -2.25% 1.38M (USDT) Trade MEGA / USDT $0.03861 $0.03861 $0.03861 -2.30% 1.93M (USDT) Trade