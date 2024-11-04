What is MetalCore (MCG)

MetalCore is a AAA sci-fi MMO developed by a veteran game dev team featuring epic mechs and PvP battles.

MetalCore Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MetalCore, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MCG? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MetalCore price prediction page.

MetalCore Price History

Tracing MCG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MCG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MetalCore price history page.

How to buy MetalCore (MCG)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetalCore What is MetalCore (MCG)? MetalCore (MCG) is a free-to-play, NFT-based first-person shooter combat action multiplayer game set in a dystopian world. Players engage in battles to establish dominance over territories, earning rewards and in-game assets with real-world value. What makes MetalCore unique in the blockchain gaming space? MetalCore distinguishes itself with deep gameplay mechanics and AAA game sophistication, powered by Unreal Engine 4. It integrates blockchain technology using Immutable zkEVM, ensuring advanced gameplay, rich tokenomics, security, scalability, and transaction speed. What are the main gameplay elements in MetalCore? MetalCore features PvP and PvE battles, open-world Faction fights, and the ability to build and drive war vehicles. Players can form guilds called Baronies, share resources, and participate in territorial wars to achieve planetary dominance. What are the three tokens used in MetalCore's economy? Holy Credits: In-game soft tokens used for progression. SHARDS: Premium currency for purchasing items, upgrading vehicles, and speeding up processes. MCG: The ERC-20 token for trading, powering NFTs, hiring reinforcements, and staking for progression. How is the MCG token utilized within the game? How is the MCG token utilized within the game? Players can earn MCG through missions, battles, and events. MCG can be used to mint vehicles into NFTs, power NFT vehicles, enhance vehicle payloads, hire battle reinforcements, deploy rapidly to front lines, and stake for progression in various game aspects. What are the three factions in MetalCore? MetalCore features three factions: the Metal Punks, Gear Breakers, and Holy Corporation. Players align their Baronies with one of these factions to vie for planetary dominance, engage in faction wars, and share resources and strategies within their chosen faction. Who developed MetalCore? MetalCore was developed by Studio 369 and Umbrella Network, with graphics designed by Stephan Martinière. It utilizes Unreal Engine 4 and the Immutable zkEVM blockchain for advanced gameplay and tokenomics. How does MetalCore's use of Immutable zkEVM enhance the gaming experience? The Immutable zkEVM blockchain enhances MetalCore's gaming experience by providing robust security, improved scalability, and faster transaction speeds. This ensures seamless gameplay, reliable play-to-earn mechanics, and true ownership of in-game assets, differentiating it from less complex blockchain games that do not support smart contracts.

