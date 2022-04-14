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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Magma Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Magma Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Magma Finance (MAGMA) Technical Analysis Today

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Technical Analysis Today

The Magma Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAGMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Magma Finance's analysis below.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.20954--+23.08%-32.91%-18.12%
Know more about Magma Finance Price

Magma Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Magma Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.21014
0.20991
R2
0.20991
0.20978
R1
0.2098
0.2097
PP
0.20957
0.20957
S1
0.20946
0.20944
S2
0.20923
0.20936
S3
0.20912
0.20923

Magma Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.20M
$1.47 M
$1.68 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.48 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.48 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$10.35 M
7-Day Active Sells
$10.35 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Magma Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowMAGMAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Magma Finance

Trade Magma Finance (MAGMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Magma Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAGMA/USDT
$0.20954
$0.20954$0.20954
-1.84%
614.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MAGMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAGMA
MAGMA
USD
USD

1 MAGMA = 0.20954 USD