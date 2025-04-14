ZHOUSHUREN Logo

ZHOUSHUREN (LUXUN) Live Price Chart

$0.00004785
$0.00004785$0.00004785
+5.44%(1D)

LUXUN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ZHOUSHUREN (LUXUN) today is 0.00004784 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. LUXUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZHOUSHUREN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.96K USD
- ZHOUSHUREN price change within the day is +5.44%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the LUXUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUXUN price information.

LUXUN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ZHOUSHUREN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000024687+5.44%
30 Days$ -0.00195216-97.61%
60 Days$ -0.00195216-97.61%
90 Days$ -0.00195216-97.61%
ZHOUSHUREN Price Change Today

Today, LUXUN recorded a change of $ +0.0000024687 (+5.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZHOUSHUREN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00195216 (-97.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZHOUSHUREN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUXUN saw a change of $ -0.00195216 (-97.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZHOUSHUREN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00195216 (-97.61%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUXUN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ZHOUSHUREN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000452
$ 0.0000452$ 0.0000452

$ 0.00006689
$ 0.00006689$ 0.00006689

$ 0.003877
$ 0.003877$ 0.003877

+0.04%

+5.44%

-44.89%

LUXUN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 55.96K
$ 55.96K$ 55.96K

--
----

What is ZHOUSHUREN (LUXUN)

Lu Xun is a renowned Chinese literary figure. Recently, the crypto community has spawned many humorous memes and commentaries adapted from his famous quotes, with even Binance founder CZ (Changpeng Zhao) joining the discussion. Inspired by this trend, the founder of $LOWB launched a new token.

ZHOUSHUREN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUXUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZHOUSHUREN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZHOUSHUREN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZHOUSHUREN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZHOUSHUREN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUXUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZHOUSHUREN price prediction page.

ZHOUSHUREN Price History

Tracing LUXUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUXUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZHOUSHUREN price history page.

How to buy ZHOUSHUREN (LUXUN)

Looking for how to buy ZHOUSHUREN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZHOUSHUREN on MEXC.

LUXUN to Local Currencies

1 LUXUN to VND
1.22666544
1 LUXUN to AUD
A$0.0000755872
1 LUXUN to GBP
0.0000363584
1 LUXUN to EUR
0.0000416208
1 LUXUN to USD
$0.00004784
1 LUXUN to MYR
RM0.0002109744
1 LUXUN to TRY
0.0018193552
1 LUXUN to JPY
¥0.0068430336
1 LUXUN to RUB
0.0040491776
1 LUXUN to INR
0.0041123264
1 LUXUN to IDR
Rp0.7973330144
1 LUXUN to KRW
0.0682451952
1 LUXUN to PHP
0.0027297504
1 LUXUN to EGP
￡E.0.0024498864
1 LUXUN to BRL
R$0.0002812992
1 LUXUN to CAD
C$0.0000660192
1 LUXUN to BDT
0.0058006
1 LUXUN to NGN
0.076178024
1 LUXUN to UAH
0.0019762704
1 LUXUN to VES
Bs0.00339664
1 LUXUN to PKR
Rs0.0133851536
1 LUXUN to KZT
0.0246720448
1 LUXUN to THB
฿0.0015997696
1 LUXUN to TWD
NT$0.001552408
1 LUXUN to AED
د.إ0.0001755728
1 LUXUN to CHF
Fr0.0000387504
1 LUXUN to HKD
HK$0.00037076
1 LUXUN to MAD
.د.م0.0004439552
1 LUXUN to MXN
$0.0009692384

ZHOUSHUREN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZHOUSHUREN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ZHOUSHUREN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZHOUSHUREN

