Lighter (LIT) Technical Analysis Today The Lighter Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LIT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lighter's analysis below. Sign Up

Lighter (LIT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $3.3253 -- +39.21% +57.81% +194.27%

Lighter Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lighter across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 3.343 3.3385 R2 3.3385 3.336 R1 3.3363 3.3344 PP 3.3318 3.3318 S1 3.3296 3.3293 S2 3.3251 3.3277 S3 3.3229 3.3251

Lighter Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.71M $2.28 M $2.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.19M 3-Day Active Buys $13.95 M 3-Day Active Sells $13.76 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.31M 7-Day Active Buys $35.63 M 7-Day Active Sells $35.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Lighter Capital Flow Net Inflow LITUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 3.36 2026-08-25 -$1.20 M 3.57 2026-08-24 -$0.58 M 3.35 2026-08-23 $0.39 M 3.27 2026-08-22 $1.80 M 3.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Lighter (LIT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lighter price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LIT / USDT $3.335 $3.335 $3.335 -6.50% 2.75M (USDT) Trade LIT / USDC $3.3253 $3.3253 $3.3253 -6.72% 19.77K (USDT) Trade