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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lighter, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lighter, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LIT

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Lighter (LIT) Technical Analysis Today

Lighter (LIT) Technical Analysis Today

The Lighter Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LIT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lighter's analysis below.

Lighter (LIT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.3253--+39.21%+57.81%+194.27%
Know more about Lighter Price

Lighter Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lighter across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.343
3.3385
R2
3.3385
3.336
R1
3.3363
3.3344
PP
3.3318
3.3318
S1
3.3296
3.3293
S2
3.3251
3.3277
S3
3.3229
3.3251

Lighter Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.71M
$2.28 M
$2.99 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.19M
3-Day Active Buys
$13.95 M
3-Day Active Sells
$13.76 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.31M
7-Day Active Buys
$35.63 M
7-Day Active Sells
$35.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Lighter Capital Flow

Net InflowLITUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M3.36
2026-08-25-$1.20 M3.57
2026-08-24-$0.58 M3.35
2026-08-23$0.39 M3.27
2026-08-22$1.80 M3.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Lighter

Trade Lighter (LIT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lighter price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LIT/USDT
$3.335
$3.335$3.335
-6.50%
2.75M (USDT)
LIT/USDC
$3.3253
$3.3253$3.3253
-6.72%
19.77K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LIT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LIT
LIT
USD
USD

1 LIT = 3.3253 USD