Lista DAO (LISTA) Technical Analysis Today The Lista DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LISTA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lista DAO's analysis below. Sign Up

Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06899 -- +15.06% +46.04% -3.50%

Lista DAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lista DAO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06895 0.06894 R2 0.06894 0.06893 R1 0.06893 0.06893 PP 0.06892 0.06892 S1 0.06891 0.06891 S2 0.0689 0.06891 S3 0.06889 0.0689

Lista DAO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.66M $9.18 M $9.84 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.37 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Lista DAO Capital Flow Net Inflow LISTAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.07 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.07 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.07 2026-08-22 -$0.05 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Lista DAO (LISTA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lista DAO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LISTA / USDT $0.06896 $0.06896 $0.06896 -0.16% 850.46K (USDT) Trade