Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Technical Analysis Today The Bitlight Labs Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitlight Labs's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1562 -- -12.20% +7.50% +19.60%

Bitlight Labs Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitlight Labs across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1569 0.1568 R2 0.1568 0.1566 R1 0.1565 0.1565 PP 0.1564 0.1564 S1 0.1561 0.1562 S2 0.156 0.1561 S3 0.1557 0.156

Bitlight Labs Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.39M $3.24 M $3.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.52 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $1.77 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.82 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitlight Labs Capital Flow Net Inflow LIGHTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitlight Labs price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LIGHT / USDT $0.1567 $0.1567 $0.1567 +5.80% 589.92K (USDT) Trade