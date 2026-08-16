Solayer (LAYER) Technical Analysis Today The Solayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAYER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solayer's analysis below. Sign Up

Solayer (LAYER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0678 -- +13.07% +2.83% -22.84%

Solayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solayer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 17 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06778 0.06778 R2 0.06778 0.06777 R1 0.06777 0.06777 PP 0.06777 0.06777 S1 0.06776 0.06776 S2 0.06776 0.06776 S3 0.06775 0.06776

Solayer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.71 M $1.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Solayer Capital Flow Net Inflow LAYERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.07 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 0.07 2026-08-23 -$0.07 M 0.07 2026-08-22 -$0.06 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Solayer (LAYER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solayer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LAYER / USDT $0.0678 $0.0678 $0.0678 -1.52% 876.89K (USDT) Trade