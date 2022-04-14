LAKE (LAK3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LAKE (LAK3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LAKE (LAK3) Information LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders. Official Website: https://lak3.io/ Whitepaper: https://files.lak3.io/LAKE_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x13d074303c95a34d304f29928dc8a16dec797e9e

LAKE (LAK3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LAKE (LAK3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 950.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 225.53M All-Time High: $ 1.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.19592064264773057 Current Price: $ 0.2374

LAKE (LAK3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LAKE (LAK3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAK3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAK3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

