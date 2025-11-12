KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.3203 $ 0.3203 $ 0.3203 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01303 $ 0.01303 $ 0.01303 Learn more about KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) price Buy KOKOK Now!

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Information KOKOK symbolizes the toughest “cockroach trader” in the crypto market, fearless amid market fluctuations, built on the Solana ecosystem. KOKOK symbolizes the toughest “cockroach trader” in the crypto market, fearless amid market fluctuations, built on the Solana ecosystem. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5HkhVG2bSb5PGjhX5QHm9urUquD7tx5eAau5Fonq78zc

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOKOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOKOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOKOK's tokenomics, explore KOKOK token's live price!

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Price History Analyzing the price history of KOKOK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

