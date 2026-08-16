KGEN (KGEN) Technical Analysis Today The KGEN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KGEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KGEN's analysis below. Sign Up

KGEN (KGEN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1827 -- +4.87% +1.89% +4.40%

KGEN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KGEN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 11 Neutral 11 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 8 Neutral 6 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1832 0.1831 R2 0.1831 0.1831 R1 0.1831 0.1831 PP 0.183 0.183 S1 0.183 0.183 S2 0.1829 0.183 S3 0.1829 0.1829

KGEN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $1.75 M $2.09 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.55 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. KGEN Capital Flow Net Inflow KGENUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.18 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.18 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.17 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.17 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade KGEN (KGEN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live KGEN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KGEN / USDT $0.1827 $0.1827 $0.1827 -0.76% 673.47K (USDT) Trade