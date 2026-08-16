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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KGEN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KGEN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About KGEN

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KGEN (KGEN) Technical Analysis Today

KGEN (KGEN) Technical Analysis Today

The KGEN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KGEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KGEN's analysis below.

KGEN (KGEN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1827--+4.87%+1.89%+4.40%
Know more about KGEN Price

KGEN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KGEN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 11
Neutral 11
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 8Neutral 6Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1832
0.1831
R2
0.1831
0.1831
R1
0.1831
0.1831
PP
0.183
0.183
S1
0.183
0.183
S2
0.1829
0.183
S3
0.1829
0.1829

KGEN Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.33M
$1.75 M
$2.09 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.55 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

KGEN Capital Flow

Net InflowKGENUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.18
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.18
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.17
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.17
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about KGEN

Trade KGEN (KGEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KGEN price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KGEN/USDT
$0.1827
$0.1827$0.1827
-0.76%
673.47K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KGEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KGEN
KGEN
USD
USD

1 KGEN = 0.1827 USD