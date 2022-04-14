KET (KET) Technical Analysis Today The KET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KET's analysis below. Sign Up

KET (KET) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006265 -- +45.22% -45.20% +526.50%

KET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KET across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006213 0.006209 R2 0.006209 0.006204 R1 0.006201 0.006201 PP 0.006197 0.006197 S1 0.006189 0.006192 S2 0.006185 0.006189 S3 0.006177 0.006185

KET Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.03 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. KET Capital Flow Net Inflow KETUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade KET (KET) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live KET price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KET / USD1 $0.006262 $0.006262 $0.006262 -1.63% 8.59M (USDT) Trade KET / USDT $0.006269 $0.006269 $0.006269 +0.38% 11.94M (USDT) Trade