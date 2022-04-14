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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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KET (KET) Technical Analysis Today

KET (KET) Technical Analysis Today

The KET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KET's analysis below.

KET (KET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006265--+45.22%-45.20%+526.50%
Know more about KET Price

KET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KET across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006213
0.006209
R2
0.006209
0.006204
R1
0.006201
0.006201
PP
0.006197
0.006197
S1
0.006189
0.006192
S2
0.006185
0.006189
S3
0.006177
0.006185

KET Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

KET Capital Flow

Net InflowKETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about KET

Trade KET (KET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KET price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KET/USD1
$0.006262
$0.006262$0.006262
-1.63%
8.59M (USDT)
KET/USDT
$0.006269
$0.006269$0.006269
+0.38%
11.94M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KET
KET
USD
USD

1 KET = 0.006265 USD