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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KernelDAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on KernelDAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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KernelDAO (KERNEL) Technical Analysis Today

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Technical Analysis Today

The KernelDAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KERNEL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KernelDAO's analysis below.

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03623--+11.71%+6.59%-38.96%
Know more about KernelDAO Price

KernelDAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KernelDAO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 1
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 1Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03629
0.03628
R2
0.03628
0.03627
R1
0.03626
0.03626
PP
0.03625
0.03625
S1
0.03623
0.03624
S2
0.03622
0.03623
S3
0.0362
0.03622

KernelDAO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.14M
$3.83 M
$3.97 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

KernelDAO Capital Flow

Net InflowKERNELUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-23-$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about KernelDAO

Trade KernelDAO (KERNEL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KernelDAO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KERNEL/USDT
$0.03623
$0.03623$0.03623
-1.73%
1.48M (USDT)
KERNEL/USDC
$0.03627
$0.03627$0.03627
-1.52%
1.51M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KERNEL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KERNEL
KERNEL
USD
USD

1 KERNEL = 0.03623 USD