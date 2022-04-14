KAIF Platform (KAF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KAIF Platform (KAF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KAIF Platform (KAF) Information
KAIF is an AI-powered platform that provides a custom Digital Twin to users looking for personal growth, skill development and automation of daily activities. All personal data, knowledge and experience are stored in a Digital passport and can be used by the user in any other services.

Official Website: https://kaif-platform.com
Whitepaper: https://docs.kaif-platform.com/kaif-lp.pdf
Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x14F1Ec1bA0f8a8E9A3B8178c9dCc32155E82c70b

KAIF Platform (KAF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 809.71M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 527.93K
All-Time High: $ 0.4343
All-Time Low: $ 0.000354050882766521
Current Price: $ 0.000652

KAIF Platform (KAF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KAIF Platform (KAF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KAF's tokenomics, explore KAF token's live price!

