Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Technical Analysis Today The Jimothy The Raccoon Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JIMOTHY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Jimothy The Raccoon's analysis below. Sign Up

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.017617 -- +193.61% +122.71% +340.42%

Jimothy The Raccoon Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Jimothy The Raccoon across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.018038 0.018016 R2 0.018016 0.017991 R1 0.017973 0.017976 PP 0.017951 0.017951 S1 0.017908 0.017926 S2 0.017886 0.017911 S3 0.017843 0.017886

Jimothy The Raccoon Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $0.15 M $0.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $3.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $4.99 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Jimothy The Raccoon Capital Flow Net Inflow JIMOTHYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Jimothy The Raccoon price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume JIMOTHY / USD1 $0.017983 $0.017983 $0.017983 -6.88% 3.98M (USDT) Trade JIMOTHY / USDT $0.017617 $0.017617 $0.017617 -6.60% 35.11M (USDT) Trade