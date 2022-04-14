jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Technical Analysis Today The jellyjelly Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JELLYJELLY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about jellyjelly's analysis below. Sign Up

jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.054185 -- -3.83% -6.30% -8.16%

Jellyjelly Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Jellyjelly across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05454 0.05452 R2 0.05452 0.0545 R1 0.05451 0.0545 PP 0.05449 0.05449 S1 0.05448 0.05447 S2 0.05446 0.05447 S3 0.05445 0.05446

Jellyjelly Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.11M $5.99 M $6.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.21 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Jellyjelly Capital Flow Net Inflow JELLYJELLYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live jellyjelly price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume JELLYJELLY / USDT $0.054185 $0.054185 $0.054185 -2.02% 1.24M (USDT) Trade