Charged Particles (IONX) Information Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 tokens into NFTs. A scarce NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens. The principal amount can be time-locked inside the NFT, and through integration with Aave's Tokens, the programmable yield from these DeFi yield-generating assets is just a few clicks away. Official Website: https://charged.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.charged.fi/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x02d3a27ac3f55d5d91fb0f52759842696a864217

Charged Particles (IONX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Charged Particles (IONX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 184.60K $ 184.60K $ 184.60K All-Time High: $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.001846 $ 0.001846 $ 0.001846

Charged Particles (IONX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Charged Particles (IONX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IONX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IONX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

