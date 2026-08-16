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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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IO (IO) Technical Analysis Today

IO (IO) Technical Analysis Today

The IO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IO's analysis below.

IO (IO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.13964--+21.96%-5.73%-20.56%
Know more about IO Price

IO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 5
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 3Buy 5
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1398
0.1397
R2
0.1397
0.1397
R1
0.1397
0.1397
PP
0.1396
0.1396
S1
0.1396
0.1396
S2
0.1395
0.1396
S3
0.1395
0.1395

IO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$1.98 M
$2.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.42 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

IO Capital Flow

Net InflowIOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M0.14
2026-08-25$0.05 M0.14
2026-08-24$0.09 M0.15
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.14
2026-08-22-$0.09 M0.14

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about IO

Trade IO (IO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live IO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IO/USDT
$0.13968
$0.13968$0.13968
-0.66%
1.41M (USDT)
IO/USDC
$0.13964
$0.13964$0.13964
-0.43%
400.17K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

IO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IO
IO
USD
USD

1 IO = 0.13963 USD