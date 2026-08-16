Infinex (INX) Technical Analysis Today The Infinex Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Infinex's analysis below. Sign Up

Infinex (INX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006977 -- -16.95% -2.05% -19.01%

Infinex Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Infinex across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00702 0.00701 R2 0.00701 0.00701 R1 0.00701 0.00701 PP 0.007 0.007 S1 0.007 0.007 S2 0.00699 0.007 S3 0.00699 0.00699

Infinex Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.92M $5.60 M $6.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.17 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Infinex Capital Flow Net Inflow INXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Infinex (INX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinex price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume INX / USDT $0.006977 $0.006977 $0.006977 +3.07% 8.95M (USDT) Trade