Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Infinex, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Infinex, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About INX

INX Price Info

What is INX

INX Whitepaper

INX Official Website

INX Tokenomics

INX Price Forecast

INX History

INX Buying Guide

INX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

INX Spot

INX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Infinex (INX) Technical Analysis Today

Infinex (INX) Technical Analysis Today

The Infinex Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Infinex's analysis below.

Infinex (INX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006977---16.95%-2.05%-19.01%
Know more about Infinex Price

Infinex Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Infinex across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 1Buy 2
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 3Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00702
0.00701
R2
0.00701
0.00701
R1
0.00701
0.00701
PP
0.007
0.007
S1
0.007
0.007
S2
0.00699
0.007
S3
0.00699
0.00699

Infinex Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.92M
$5.60 M
$6.52 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.17 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Infinex Capital Flow

Net InflowINXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Infinex

Trade Infinex (INX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinex price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INX/USDT
$0.006977
$0.006977$0.006977
+3.07%
8.95M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

INX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INX
INX
USD
USD

1 INX = 0.006977 USD