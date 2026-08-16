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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About INDEX

INDEX Price Info

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The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today

The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today

The The Index Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INDEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Index's analysis below.

The Index (INDEX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.017512--+282.02%+46.26%+483.73%
Know more about The Index Price

The Index Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Index across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 2
Buy 12
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 1Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01697
0.01694
R2
0.01694
0.01691
R1
0.01689
0.01689
PP
0.01686
0.01686
S1
0.01681
0.01683
S2
0.01678
0.01681
S3
0.01673
0.01678

The Index Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.03 M
$0.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The Index Capital Flow

Net InflowINDEXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The Index

Trade The Index (INDEX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Index price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INDEX/USD1
$0.017303
$0.017303$0.017303
-0.54%
3.08M (USDT)
INDEX/USDT
$0.017512
$0.017512$0.017512
-0.05%
6.18M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

INDEX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INDEX
INDEX
USD
USD

1 INDEX = 0.017512 USD