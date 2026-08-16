The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today The The Index Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INDEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Index's analysis below. Sign Up

The Index (INDEX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.017512 -- +282.02% +46.26% +483.73%

The Index Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Index across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01697 0.01694 R2 0.01694 0.01691 R1 0.01689 0.01689 PP 0.01686 0.01686 S1 0.01681 0.01683 S2 0.01678 0.01681 S3 0.01673 0.01678

The Index Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Index Capital Flow Net Inflow INDEXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Index (INDEX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Index price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume INDEX / USD1 $0.017303 $0.017303 $0.017303 -0.54% 3.08M (USDT) Trade INDEX / USDT $0.017512 $0.017512 $0.017512 -0.05% 6.18M (USDT) Trade