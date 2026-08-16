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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on INFINIT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on INFINIT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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INFINIT (IN) Technical Analysis Today

INFINIT (IN) Technical Analysis Today

The INFINIT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about INFINIT's analysis below.

INFINIT (IN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03131--+1.13%-21.94%-66.24%
Know more about INFINIT Price

INFINIT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of INFINIT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 1Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0314
0.03139
R2
0.03139
0.03139
R1
0.03139
0.03139
PP
0.03138
0.03138
S1
0.03138
0.03138
S2
0.03137
0.03138
S3
0.03137
0.03137

INFINIT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.46M
$4.57 M
$5.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

INFINIT Capital Flow

Net InflowINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about INFINIT

Trade INFINIT (IN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live INFINIT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IN/USDT
$0.03131
$0.03131$0.03131
-0.15%
3.25M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

IN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IN
IN
USD
USD

1 IN = 0.0313 USD