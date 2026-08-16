INFINIT (IN) Technical Analysis Today The INFINIT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about INFINIT's analysis below. Sign Up

INFINIT (IN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03131 -- +1.13% -21.94% -66.24%

INFINIT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of INFINIT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0314 0.03139 R2 0.03139 0.03139 R1 0.03139 0.03139 PP 0.03138 0.03138 S1 0.03138 0.03138 S2 0.03137 0.03138 S3 0.03137 0.03137

INFINIT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.46M $4.57 M $5.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. INFINIT Capital Flow Net Inflow INUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade INFINIT (IN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live INFINIT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IN / USDT $0.03131 $0.03131 $0.03131 -0.15% 3.25M (USDT) Trade