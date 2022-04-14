Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Imagen Network (IMAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Information Imagen Network is the world’s first decentralized social networking platform fully powered by AI. It combines advanced models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion with blockchain technology, allowing users to create, customize, and securely manage digital content. Designed for scalability and security, Imagen Network empowers creativity, content ownership, and decentralized interactions in Web3. Official Website: https://imagen.network/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.imagen.network/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EZGB14NYbqMrsw1QKSgfLXKpj8PrnQBXSjWHbwxpvbAy Buy IMAGE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 5.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.90M
All-Time High: $ 0.075
All-Time Low: $ 0.001418013349270515
Current Price: $ 0.00158

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Imagen Network (IMAGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMAGE's tokenomics, explore IMAGE token's live price!

